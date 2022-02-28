Invesco Ltd. Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.07 million, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

