Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $90.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

