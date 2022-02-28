Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.