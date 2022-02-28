Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,328,716 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,328,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,254,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Alight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

