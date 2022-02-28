Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after buying an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

CMC stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

