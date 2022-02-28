Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,091,399 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Playtika by 10,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

