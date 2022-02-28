Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE NVTA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invitae by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 54.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Invitae by 51.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

