iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

