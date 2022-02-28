Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Iris Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 8,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

