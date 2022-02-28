Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.