Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
