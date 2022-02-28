iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 46,166 shares.The stock last traded at $114.84 and had previously closed at $114.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

