iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $110.20. 430,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,560. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

