iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

