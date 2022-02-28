iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after purchasing an additional 866,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

