iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $98.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

