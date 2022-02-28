iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

