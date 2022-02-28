iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17.

