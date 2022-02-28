Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.
In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $651,653 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.
Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
