Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.28 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
