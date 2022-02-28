Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $59.36 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.