James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 348,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $991.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in James River Group by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.