Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 726,311 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 270,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jamf by 4,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.