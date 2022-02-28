Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 145,823 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

