Jane Street Group LLC Sells 592,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,210 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

