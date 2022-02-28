Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

