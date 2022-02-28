Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter worth $10,272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Stride by 268.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stride by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Stride by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Stride Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.