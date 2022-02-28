Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 32.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

