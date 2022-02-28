Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $46.75 Million Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $46,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 189.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

