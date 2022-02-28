Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.27 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $47,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

