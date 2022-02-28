Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.07 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

