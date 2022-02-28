Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.15 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $52,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE KFY opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

