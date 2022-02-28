Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.47 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.58% of Globe Life worth $52,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.