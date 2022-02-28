Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 53,277 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,277 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $42,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

