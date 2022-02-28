Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 63,462 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $48,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 597.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $168.41 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

