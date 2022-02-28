Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

