Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KKWFF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

About Royal Boskalis Westminster (Get Rating)

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.