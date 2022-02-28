Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of KKWFF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.
About Royal Boskalis Westminster (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Boskalis Westminster (KKWFF)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.