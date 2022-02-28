Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

