Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.67 ($284.85).
FRA:ALV opened at €207.45 ($235.74) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €218.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.75. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
