Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $33.63.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

