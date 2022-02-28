Jefferies Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, hitting $426.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average of $491.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

