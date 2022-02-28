Jefferies Group LLC Takes $7.04 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.71. 12,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,326. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

