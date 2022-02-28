JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 6.4% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.40. 12,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,180,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

