Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
