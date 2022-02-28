JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €49.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.