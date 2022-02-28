JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($46.12).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,818 ($51.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The stock has a market cap of £51.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,818 ($51.92).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.