JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($42.84) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,391.11 ($46.12).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,818 ($51.92) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The stock has a market cap of £51.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,818 ($51.92).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

