JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mcdonald Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

