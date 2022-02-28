Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JFHHF. Barclays lowered their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 210 ($2.86) in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS JFHHF remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

