JUST Price Hits $0.0537 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. JUST has a market cap of $392.12 million and approximately $269.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.