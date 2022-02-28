Kalata Market Cap Hits $501,492.37 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $501,492.37 and approximately $10,173.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

