Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

KELYA stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

